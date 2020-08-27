East Falmouth man charged with illegal possession of a firearm in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Wednesday August 26th at approximately 8:49 PM, Officer Breen initiated a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation. Officer Breen identified the operator of the vehicle as, Cajun L. Burdick, 36, from East Falmouth. A check of Burdick’s registration revealed that it was suspended and Burdick was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle prior to it being towed, officers discovered an unsecured 9mm handgun. The handgun was loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one in the chamber. Officers determined that Burdick was in possession of the handgun illegally and the handgun had no serial numbers or identifying markings. Burdick was arrested and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing. Burdick was held on bail and transported to court at a later time. Burdick was charged with the following:

Illegal possession of a large capacity firearm

Carrying a firearm without a license

Illegal possession of ammunition

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with no serial numbers/serial numbers defaced