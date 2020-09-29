East Sandwich man accused of making terrorist threats against officer

HYANNIS PORT – A Sandwich man is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to kill a Barnstable Police Officer and shoot up the officer’s house. Barnstable Police tell Cape Wide News the officer responded to a parking lot on Dale Avenue in Hyannis Port early Monday morning for a report of a male nodding off in a vehicle. Hyannis Fire EMTs were on scene with a box truck evaluating the individual later identified as Kevin Shea, 20, of East Sandwich. According to the officer’s report, an odor of alcohol could be detected from Shea and his pants were wet from urinating. The officer reports Shea was uncooperative with the medics and additional police units were summoned to the scene. The officer notes that while being transported to the police station to be placed in protective custody for public drunkenness, Shea made several threats that he would find out where the officer lived, sexually assault his wife, murder his kid and shoot up his house. As a result, Shea was charged with terrorist threats – to wit shooting, intimidating a witness/juror/officer/court official, and threat to commit a crime – to wit murder. Shea was due to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.