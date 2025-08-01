You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham crash causes vehicle to overturn

Eastham crash causes vehicle to overturn

August 1, 2025

EASTHAM – A traffic crash left one vehicle overturned. The collision happened about 2:45 PM on Route 6 at Massasoit Road. The occupants were able to self extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Southbound (West) traffic was being detoured at Brackett Road. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash

