Eastham Fire announces new Chief of Department

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham and the Eastham Fire Department wish to congratulate Deputy Lisa Albino on her being appointed as the next Fire Chief of the department! Chief Dan Keane retires on September 6th, paving the way for Cape Cod’s First Female Fire Chief! In Lisa’s 37 years with the department she has set the bar high with her professional work ethic, superior training and experience making her the best candidate for the position! Congratulations Deputy!!

