Eastham Fire Department receives EMS grant



EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Chief Daniel Keane is pleased to announce that the Eastham Fire Department has been awarded a grant of $5,450 from the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation. The grant will be used to help equip a third ambulance for the Eastham Fire Department, specifically, a stretcher and narcotics safe.

“The Eastham Fire Department has an opportunity to add a third ambulance to their fleet to meet a growing need. This grant will go a long way in helping us fulfill this need. Without the help of the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation, we would have had to delay the addition of this ambulance,” said Fire Chief Daniel Keane.

An increase in calls for service and the receipt of 2 new ambulances has allowed the Eastham Fire Department to keep one of their old ambulances to help meet this need. A single transport to Cape Cod Hospital can take up to 2 hours before an ambulance is back in Town and ready to respond. This puts pressure on the 2 ambulances Eastham currently operates. Having a spare, 3rd ambulance will allow Eastham to respond much quicker to more emergency calls.