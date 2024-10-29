EASTHAM – On Tuesday, Eastham Fire welcomed 2 new firefighters and Deputy Fire Chief with a swearing in ceremony and badge pinning. Firefighters Sean Flaherty and Nathan Smith are the departments two newest members. Deputy Chief Eric Littmann was also sworn in today. Welcome to the best job in the world and the Eastham Fire Department. Thank you to all that attended the ceremony.
Eastham Fire welcomes new deputy chief, two new firefighters
October 29, 2024
EASTHAM – On Tuesday, Eastham Fire welcomed 2 new firefighters and Deputy Fire Chief with a swearing in ceremony and badge pinning. Firefighters Sean Flaherty and Nathan Smith are the departments two newest members. Deputy Chief Eric Littmann was also sworn in today. Welcome to the best job in the world and the Eastham Fire Department. Thank you to all that attended the ceremony.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- More Money Awarded To Herring River Estuary Restoration Project
- Ruling Made On Challenge To Book About Wampanoag History
- Island Regional Transit Agencies Get State Grant For Free Fares
- YMCA Cape Cod Gets Record Donation for New Falmouth Facility
- Bourne And Sandwich High Schools Receive State Funds For Career Training Programs
- Breast Cancer Awareness with Cape Cod Healthcare’s Dr. Oxley
- Barnstable State Rep, Town Council Take Action Against Dowses Beach Cables
- Man Sitting On Capsized Boat Rescued
- Lengthy Hyannis Roadwork Project To Begin On Monday
- Sunday Journal – Two Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senate Outline Their Campaigns
- Falmouth YMCA And Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Workforce Initiative Receive State Boost
- Newest Estimate Of Right Whale Population Provides Much-Needed Relief For Conservationists
- WATCH: Where is the Point of Failure for Neighborhood Pickleball Courts? Opponents Respond