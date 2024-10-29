Eastham Fire welcomes new deputy chief, two new firefighters

EASTHAM – On Tuesday, Eastham Fire welcomed 2 new firefighters and Deputy Fire Chief with a swearing in ceremony and badge pinning. Firefighters Sean Flaherty and Nathan Smith are the departments two newest members. Deputy Chief Eric Littmann was also sworn in today. Welcome to the best job in the world and the Eastham Fire Department. Thank you to all that attended the ceremony.

