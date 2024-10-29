You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Fire welcomes new deputy chief, two new firefighters

Eastham Fire welcomes new deputy chief, two new firefighters

October 29, 2024

EASTHAM – On Tuesday, Eastham Fire welcomed 2 new firefighters and Deputy Fire Chief with a swearing in ceremony and badge pinning. Firefighters Sean Flaherty and Nathan Smith are the departments two newest members. Deputy Chief Eric Littmann was also sworn in today. Welcome to the best job in the world and the Eastham Fire Department. Thank you to all that attended the ceremony.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 