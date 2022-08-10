You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker

Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker

August 10, 2022

EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 