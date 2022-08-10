EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore.
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
August 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
