Eastham firefighters battle brush fire

June 26, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – Firefighters were called to a brush fire in Eastham shortly after 8 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported in a large pile of brush at Brewster Sand and Gravel at 2780 Nauset Road. A Wellfleet engine responded to assist in dousing the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

