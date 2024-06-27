EASTHAM – Firefighters were called to a brush fire in Eastham shortly after 8 PM Wednesday. The fire was reported in a large pile of brush at Brewster Sand and Gravel at 2780 Nauset Road. A Wellfleet engine responded to assist in dousing the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Eastham firefighters battle brush fire
June 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests
- Brewster To Close Sections Of Long Pond Road For Road Repairs
- Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels
- LISTEN: New Housing Bill with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr
- McClennen Resigns from Orleans Committees
- Barnstable County Commissioners Authorize Grants Battling Regional Homelessness
- Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled
- NOAA Announces Final Incidental Take Regulations For New England Wind
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Hires New Superintendent
- Algal Bloom Reported At Pilgrim Lake In Orleans
- Car Fire On Bourne Bridge Rotary Halts Bridge Traffic
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim
- State House Passes Maternal Health Care Bill Expanding Non-Hospital Childbirth Options