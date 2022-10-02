You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham firefighters responded to fire from downed power line

Eastham firefighters responded to fire from downed power line

October 1, 2022

Eastham Fire/CWN

EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Department crews were tied up with a downed primary power line in front of a residence on Kingsbury Beach Road just after 8 PM Saturday. The area was secured until eversource crews cut the power. Never mess with electricity!

