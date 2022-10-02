EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Department crews were tied up with a downed primary power line in front of a residence on Kingsbury Beach Road just after 8 PM Saturday. The area was secured until eversource crews cut the power. Never mess with electricity!
Eastham firefighters responded to fire from downed power line
October 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
