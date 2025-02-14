Eastham man arraigned on sexual assault charges



EASTHAM – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Airman First Class of the United States Air Force Nicholas Sweetser, 30 years old, of Eastham, MA, was arraigned in the Orleans District Court for the following charges: two counts of rape and two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

An investigative report from the U.S. Air Force was forwarded to the Massachusetts State Police due to allegations of criminal conduct by Nicholas Sweetser that occurred in Massachusetts. After a review of the report alleging multiple instances of sexual assault, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation.

Upon further investigation, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Sweetser on February 13, 2025 and took Sweetser into custody without incident.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office filed a motion with the Court on February 14, 2025 to detain Nicholas Sweetser as a danger to the community. Mr. Sweetser was held without bail until February 18, 2025 for a hearing on our motion in the Orleans District Court.

This matter remains a pending investigation and anyone who may have relevant information regarding Mr. Sweetser is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 790-5796.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.