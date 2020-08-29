Eastham officials announce program for people at risk of wandering



EASTHAM – Eastham Police, Eastham Fire and the Eastham Council on Aging announce a partnership to preemptively obtain information about Eastham residents and visitors of all ages who are at risk of wandering away from caregivers.

Through a registration form and process, caregivers may voluntarily provide emergency contact information, a photograph, and other helpful information, should the registered person go missing. The information will be kept securely and confidentially by the Eastham Police Department and will be immediately available to Dispatchers and First Responders for search purposes.

The partnership also hopes to offer other services during registration. Such as the availability of Lock Boxes, K-9 Scent Kits, and the availability of other community resources.

Each partner agency has identified a Liaison for the initiative, and may be a point of contact to initiate the registration process, or to answer any related questions:

Eastham Police: Officer Marc Petersen, mpetersen@eastham-ma.gov 508-255-0551

Eastham Fire: Firefighter Rachel Topal, rtopal@eashtma-ma.gov 508-255-2324

Eastham Council on Aging: Outreach Coordinator Cindy Dunham, coaoutreach@eastham-ma.gov 508-255-6164