EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that Wednesday at approximately 4:40 PM, officers responded to the area of Mill Road for a report of an elderly female that had been missing for approximately 2 hours. A search was initiated and the Massachusetts State Police Air wing, the Orleans Police Department and a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K9 were requested to assist in the search. Approximately, 30 minutes later the female party returned home unharmed. We’d like to thank the outside agency’s for they’re assistance and we’re always happy to report a positive outcome.
Eastham Police able to locate missing elderly woman
June 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
