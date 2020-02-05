Eastham Police announce retirement of Chief Edward Kulhawik

EASTHAM – It is with mixed feelings that the Town announces the retirement of Police Chief Edward V. Kulhawik. Chief Kulhawik came to the Town in 2009 with twenty-eight years’ experience in policing. His experience, community engagement, and respect of both his officers and our community has made him an exemplary Chief of Police. In his tenure with Eastham he has focused on training and development, the accreditation of the department, and building an exceptional police force. Town Administrator, Jacqui Beebe stated, “ Personally, I will miss his professionalism, support and great sense of humor. The police department and the Town are better for having him as Chief and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Ed’s last day as Chief will be February 21, 2020. There will be a reception from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Eastham Public Library, with ceremony at 10:00 am to say goodbye to Chief Kulhawik and pass the torch to the new Chief of Police, Adam Bohannon.

Adam is a nineteen-year veteran of the Eastham police department, currently serving as Deputy Chief. Deputy Bohannon grew up in Eastham and has and will dedicate his career to the Town. Town Administrator, Jacqui Beebe told the Town’s Select Board, “I am confident that there is no person of finer character or work ethic to lead this exemplary group of professionals”.