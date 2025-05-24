EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Monday at Nauset Regional High School Eastham Police Officers, as well as three Criminal Investigating Officers from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, assisted Forensics Teacher Karen Hepinstall by judging “Nauset CSI.” “Nauset CSI” is a challenge presented to forensics students in which they utilize the skills they have learned in their class to process a mock crime scene. Nauset drama students also participate by acting as victims, suspects, and witnesses in the mock incident. We thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this event and were very impressed with the skills of the students!
Eastham Police challenge students with “Nauset CSI”
