Eastham Police investigating two crashes on Route 6 Tuesday morning



EASTHAM – On Tuesday at approximately 8:10 AM, the Eastham Police Department, along with the Eastham Fire and Rescue Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 at the intersection of Governor Prence Road. On arrival, emergency responders located one vehicle still in the roadway with an occupant trapped inside. The second vehicle was off the side of the road and the operator had already exited the vehicle. The Eastham Fire Department removed the occupant from the first vehicle and transported her to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Route 6 was reduced to one lane in each direction for an extended period of time while the patient was treated and the scene was investigated and cleared. A preliminary investigation showed that a Toyota sedan entered Route 6 from Governor Prence Road into the path of a second Toyota sedan that was traveling on Route 6 towards Orleans. An extensive traffic backup occurred due to the lane reduction and the heavy traffic volume at the early time of day.

A second motor vehicle crash occurred within the long line of traffic near the intersection of Route 6 and Hay Road. This crash was minor and there were no injuries reported.

All vehicles were removed from the roadway and Route 6 was completely reopened at approximately 9:30 AM.