Eastham Police, NPS seek man accused of harassing people at Coast Guard Beach



EASTHAM – On Monday, May 24, 2021 at approximately 2 PM, the Eastham Police Department along with the National Park Service Rangers responded to the area of Coast Guard Beach for a report of an individual harassing other visitors at the beach. The individual was describes as a 5’10” white male with short brown hair, a blue shirt and dark colored shorts. The individual reportedly entered the bike trail area off of the Coast Guard Beach Parking Lot on foot. While Eastham Police Officers and National Park Service Rangers were searching the area for this individual, a vehicle was located at the Doane Rock Picnic area that had been reported stolen from a city in New York. It is believed at this time that the stolen vehicle and the individual seen at Coast Guard Beach are connected. It is also believed that this individual is suffering from a mental health crisis.

Several resources were called to the area including a Barnstable County K9 Unit, Barnstable County Crime Scene Unit, multiple

Eastham Police Officers, multiple National Park Service Rangers, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing. After a 5 hour search effort the individual has still not been located and it is unclear if he is still in the area. Eastham Police and National Park Service Rangers will continue to heavily patrol this area through the evening and overnight hours. If anyone observes an individual fitting this description in this areas, please contact the Eastham Police Department. This investigation is active and ongoing.