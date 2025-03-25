Eastham Police to seek full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission



EASTHAM – Chief Adam Bohannon is pleased to announce that the Eastham Police Department will be seeking full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. A team of assessors from the commission is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday April 15, 2025, to begin examining various aspects of the Eastham Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. The three (3) day assessment will conclude on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The Department has been certified by the Accreditation Commission since 2016, and after a lot of hard work the department is now prepared to seek full accreditation. The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 274 mandatory standards as well as 120 optional standards.

In order to achieve accreditation status, the Department must meet all applicable mandatory standards and at least fifty-five (55) percent of the optional standards.

Verification by the Assessment Team that the Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process entered into by our department to gain state accreditation. This is a self-initiated evaluation process in which police departments strive to meet and maintain the highest level of standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.

Achieving accreditation is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Anyone interested in learning more about this program is invited to contact our department’s Accreditation Manager, Deputy Chief Daniel Deschamps.