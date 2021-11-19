You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham swears in new Fire Chief

Eastham swears in new Fire Chief

November 19, 2021


EASTHAM – From Eastham Fire: Following the retirement of Chief Farrenkopf, Deputy Chief Daniel Keane was sworn in as the 8th permanent Fire Chief for the Eastham Fire Department. Best wishes to Chief Farrenkopf on his retirement and warm welcome to Chief Keane!

