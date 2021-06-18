Eastham, Wellfleet Police Departments Holding Child Car Seat Check Up

WELLFLEET – On Monday June 21 the Eastham Police Department and Wellfleet Police Department will be hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event at the Wellfleet Police Department from 0700-1200.

Sergeant Josh Adams and Officer Matt McGue will be present to check the installation of your child’s car seat, donate a new car seat to people in need, and will have educational material on-hand to pass out to parents and caregivers.

If you’d like to have your child’s seat checked by one of these certified car seat technician’s, please stop by! Wellfleet Police are located at 36 Gross Hill Road in Wellfleet.

Let’s make sure our children are safe and secure when riding in our vehicles!