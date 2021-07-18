EDGARTOWN – Edgartown Police are requesting assistance with identifying this male regarding an unspecified incident that occurred last night at approximately 8:40 pm on Oak Bluffs Harbor. Please contact the department with any information 508-693-0750.
Edgartown Police seek to identify subject from Saturday evening incident
July 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
