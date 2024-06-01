HYANNIS – Eight people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The crash happened late Friday evening on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Enterprise Road. None of the injuries appeared serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Eight people evaluated after crash in Hyannis
May 31, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
