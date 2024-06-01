You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eight people evaluated after crash in Hyannis

Eight people evaluated after crash in Hyannis

May 31, 2024

HYANNIS – Eight people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The crash happened late Friday evening on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Enterprise Road. None of the injuries appeared serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

