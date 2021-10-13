EASTHAM – An elderly female was MedFlighted to a trauma center after a fall in Eastham about 2 PM Wednesday. The victim reportedly suffered compound fractures and was taken from an Ireland Way residence to the ballfield behind the Eastham Town Hall to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Elderly female airlifted after fall in Eastham
October 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
