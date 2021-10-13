You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elderly female airlifted after fall in Eastham

Elderly female airlifted after fall in Eastham

October 13, 2021

EASTHAM – An elderly female was MedFlighted to a trauma center after a fall in Eastham about 2 PM Wednesday. The victim reportedly suffered compound fractures and was taken from an Ireland Way residence to the ballfield behind the Eastham Town Hall to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

