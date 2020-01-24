You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elderly male airlifted after fall in Eastham

Elderly male airlifted after fall in Eastham

January 24, 2020

EASTHAM – An elderly male was seriously injured after reportedly falling in Eastham sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday. Rescuers were called to the Cape Cod National Seashore Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

