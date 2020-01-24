EASTHAM – An elderly male was seriously injured after reportedly falling in Eastham sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday. Rescuers were called to the Cape Cod National Seashore Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham. The victim was taken to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Elderly male airlifted after fall in Eastham
January 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod 5’s Savarese Appointed President of Federal Reserve Board Council
- Senate Bills Would Dramatically Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Three Stranded Dolphins Rescued in Yarmouth Port
- Chatham Officials Urge Boaters to Comment on Buoy Removal Plan
- Plymouth Attorney Nominated for Clerk Magistrate on Nantucket
- Former State Fire Marshall Critiques Falmouth Decision
- Plymouth Officials Propose Bylaw To Regulate Trucks at Pilgrim Plant
- Local Fire Departments Receive Funding for Fire Safety Programs
- CapeSpace Opens Location at Mashpee Commons
- Stranded Turtles Being Used For Research
- Michelle Carter, of Texting Suicide Case, Freed from Jail
- Summer Survey to Gauge Local Views on Sharks, Seals
- ‘Outlet Challenge’ Incident Reported at Barnstable High School