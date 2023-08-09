You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elderly male seriously injured by tree in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – An elderly male was reportedly seriously injured by a tree in Falmouth. It happened early Wednesday afternoon on Naushon Island. The victim was transported by ferry to the mainland. Rescuers then called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately clear if the tree may have been compromised by Tuesday’s severe weather.

