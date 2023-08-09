FALMOUTH – An elderly male was reportedly seriously injured by a tree in Falmouth. It happened early Wednesday afternoon on Naushon Island. The victim was transported by ferry to the mainland. Rescuers then called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately clear if the tree may have been compromised by Tuesday’s severe weather.
Elderly male seriously injured by tree in Falmouth
August 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
