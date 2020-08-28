You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elderly man airlifted after fall in Chatham

August 28, 2020

CHATHAM – An elderly man was airlifted to a trauma center after reportedly falling in Chatham. Rescuers were called to a residence off Ridgevale Lane about 1:45 PM Friday and took the man to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

