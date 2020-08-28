CHATHAM – An elderly man was airlifted to a trauma center after reportedly falling in Chatham. Rescuers were called to a residence off Ridgevale Lane about 1:45 PM Friday and took the man to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Elderly man airlifted after fall in Chatham
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 118 Employees Laid Off by Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal with the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal with Take Care Cape Cod
- Markey Makes Stop on the Cape Before Primary Contest
- U.S. Postal Service Launches New Election Mail Website
- Registration Open for Barnstable Police Explorers Program
- Monomoy School District Holds Coronavirus Antibody Test Clinic
- Local Businesses Prepare for Tax-Free Weekend
- Officials Review State of Local Transportation
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Re-Schedules Celebration of American Automobiles Event
- EPA Grants to Benefit Local Estuaries, Other Water Sources
- A 2nd Day of NBA Playoff Games Halted Over Racial Injustice