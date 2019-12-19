Elderly man struck by car in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that a North Falmouth man was injured Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup while crossing Old Main Road.

Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Old Main Road and Pine Street in North Falmouth at 4:46 PM.

The 76-year-old man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening by Falmouth Fire & Rescue medics, and then taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital.

The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old North Falmouth man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigators.

An investigation revealed that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and in a dark section of the roadway at the time of the crash. As a result, a citation was not issued to the driver.

