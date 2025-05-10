You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elecrtical malfunction apparent cause of small basement fire in Falmouth

Elecrtical malfunction apparent cause of small basement fire in Falmouth

May 10, 2025

FALMOUTH – An electrical malfunction was the apparent cause of a small fire in the basement of a Falmouth residence. Fire crews were called to a Central Avenue residence shortly before 12:30 PM Saturday and called for an electrical inspector to come to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

