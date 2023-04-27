BOURNE – An electric blanket was believed to have sparked a fire in Bourne Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a Freeman Street residence to find smoke showing. The blanket was removed and a mattress fire was extinguished. Two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.
Electric blanket sparks fire in Bourne
April 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup
- Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3
- Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans
- Cape Cod Hospital To Participate In TeamBirth Initiative
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank To Announce New Grant Funding
- Bourne Gets State Money for Queen Sewell Pond Cleaning
- Yarmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve Wastewater Plans
- Orleans Town Election To Be Held In May
- Bigs of the Year Announced by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands
- IFAW Research Boat “Song of the Whale” to Study Endangered Species
- New Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps
- Bourne Police Announce Traffic Closures Amid Sagamore Bridge Work
- President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid