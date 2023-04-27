You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electric blanket sparks fire in Bourne

Electric blanket sparks fire in Bourne

April 27, 2023

BOURNE – An electric blanket was believed to have sparked a fire in Bourne Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a Freeman Street residence to find smoke showing. The blanket was removed and a mattress fire was extinguished. Two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.

