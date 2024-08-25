DENNIS – An electrical problem reportedly caused a small fire at a house in Dennis shortly before 9 AM Sunday morning. Firefighters stretched a hose line to the front door of the residence on Clinton Circle. Crews opened a wall of the home to check for fire spread. Eversource was called to secure power. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Electrical fire damages house in Dennis
August 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
