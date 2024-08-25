You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire damages house in Dennis

Electrical fire damages house in Dennis

August 25, 2024

DENNIS – An electrical problem reportedly caused a small fire at a house in Dennis shortly before 9 AM Sunday morning. Firefighters stretched a hose line to the front door of the residence on Clinton Circle. Crews opened a wall of the home to check for fire spread. Eversource was called to secure power. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

