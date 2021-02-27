You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire extinguished by Sandwich Firefighters

Electrical fire extinguished by Sandwich Firefighters

February 27, 2021

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a residence on Captain Greaves Road in Sandwich for a reported electrical fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames that were reportedly in the circuit breaker box. Eversource and an electrical inspector were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

