SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a residence on Captain Greaves Road in Sandwich for a reported electrical fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames that were reportedly in the circuit breaker box. Eversource and an electrical inspector were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Electrical fire extinguished by Sandwich Firefighters
February 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
