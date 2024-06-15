HYANNIS – An electrical issue caused a small fire on the exterior shingles of a house in Hyannis shortly after 1:30 PM Saturday. Firefighters responded to Seventh Avenue and discovered a neighbor had put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames hadn’t spread inside the building. No injuries were reported.
Electrical issue causes fire damage to house in Hyannis
June 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
