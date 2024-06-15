You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issue causes fire damage to house in Hyannis

Electrical issue causes fire damage to house in Hyannis

June 15, 2024

HYANNIS – An electrical issue caused a small fire on the exterior shingles of a house in Hyannis shortly after 1:30 PM Saturday. Firefighters responded to Seventh Avenue and discovered a neighbor had put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames hadn’t spread inside the building. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 