YARMOUTH – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Bridgewater State College building at 1175 Route 28 about 8 PM discovered a smoky haze in the building. A full assignment including a Dennis engine investigated to find the problem. It was believed an electrical malfunction was to blame. No injuries were reported.
Electrical issue causes smoke in Yarmouth college building
June 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
