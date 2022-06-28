You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issue causes smoke in Yarmouth college building

Electrical issue causes smoke in Yarmouth college building

June 27, 2022

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Bridgewater State College building at 1175 Route 28 about 8 PM discovered a smoky haze in the building. A full assignment including a Dennis engine investigated to find the problem. It was believed an electrical malfunction was to blame. No injuries were reported.

