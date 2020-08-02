You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issue prompts evacuation of Speedway/Dunkin’ in Hyannis

Electrical issue prompts evacuation of Speedway/Dunkin’ in Hyannis

August 2, 2020


HYANNIS – An apparent faulty light ballast caused smoke in the Dunkin’ side of the Speedway on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearses’s Way. Hyannis firefighters responded and secured power to the unit and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported.
