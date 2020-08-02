HYANNIS – An apparent faulty light ballast caused smoke in the Dunkin’ side of the Speedway on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearses’s Way. Hyannis firefighters responded and secured power to the unit and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Rick, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Electrical issue prompts evacuation of Speedway/Dunkin’ in Hyannis
August 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
