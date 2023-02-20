You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issue sparks fire in crawl space of house in Falmouth

Electrical issue sparks fire in crawl space of house in Falmouth

February 19, 2023

FALMOUTH – An electrical malfunction apparently caused a fire in a crawl space of a house in Falmouth. Officials were called to the 100 block of Maravista Avenue shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available.

