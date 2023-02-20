FALMOUTH – An electrical malfunction apparently caused a fire in a crawl space of a house in Falmouth. Officials were called to the 100 block of Maravista Avenue shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available.
Electrical issue sparks fire in crawl space of house in Falmouth
February 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
