Electrical issue sparks small fire in Wellfleet

October 8, 2025

WELLFLEET – An apparent electrical issue sparked a small fire in the wall of a garage in Wellfleet. Crews were able to contain the flames at 140 West Main Street shortly after 11 AM. No injuries were reported.

