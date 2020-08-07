Overcharged battery causes smoke in basement of home in Yarmouth Port



YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth Fire reports that at 9:52 PM, they received a 911 call for a basement fire at 14 Halyard Road in Yarmouth Port

Thr homeowner stated that he was awaken by two loud explosions and quickly realized they were from his basement.

Engine 42 from Station 2, Yarmouth Port was first on location and seeing nothing entered the basement with a fire extinguisher. They encountered thick black smoke and found an ammo box containing lithium batteries on fire. This crew carefully removed the ammo box to the yard.

Dennis Fire assisted with their Station 2 crew.

Crews were on location for over an hour venting the basement and first floor.

The homeowner was a hobiest and was charging a battery pack for a remote control airplane. This battery pack overheated and ignited also igniting nearby batteries. Homeowners were medically evaluated and are fine. Home sustained smoke damage. No injuries were reported to firefighters.