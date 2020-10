…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY ACROSS MOST OF SOUTHERN

NEW ENGLAND…

Showers that moved through the region yesterday produced less

than one quarter inch of rain. The combination of low relative

humidity, winds gusting to 35 mph, and dead fuels such as grass,

leaves, and twigs will result in the potential for rapid fire

spread today.

Consult your local fire officials if planning any outdoor burning

activities today.