Elevated risk for fire spread today (Sunday)

From National Weather Service Boston:

ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY…

The combination of low relative humidity values between 15 and 30 percent and wind gusts up to 35 mph will create an elevated risk for fire spread.

Exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire and land management officials.