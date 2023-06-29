You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Emergency construction to reduce Route 28 to one lane in Hyannis Thursday

Emergency construction to reduce Route 28 to one lane in Hyannis Thursday

June 28, 2023

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police advise that On Thursday 6/29/2023, starting at 6:00 AM, a portion of Route 28, from Phinney’s Lane to West Main Street, will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic to allow for necessary pavement repair. Work is anticipated to take a few hours, please be patient and expect delays.

