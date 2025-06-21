Emergency Water Ban on Nantucket after main water pump fails overnight

NANTUCKET – From the town of Nantucket: Nantucket’s main water pump failed overnight, leaving water storage tanks critically low.
Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned for municipal water customers.
❌ Not allowed:
• Lawn irrigation (auto/manual)
• Car washing
• Pool filling
• Outdoor showers (unless for health/safety)
• Washing patios, sidewalks, or driveways
✅ Indoor use (drinking, cooking, hygiene) is allowed, but please conserve.
🏡 Private wells are exempt, but conservation is encouraged.
📢 Share with neighbors.