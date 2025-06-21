Emergency Water Ban on Nantucket after main water pump fails overnight

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NANTUCKET – From the town of Nantucket: Nantucket’s main water pump failed overnight, leaving water storage tanks critically low.

Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned for municipal water customers.

❌ Not allowed:

• Lawn irrigation (auto/manual)

• Car washing

• Pool filling

• Outdoor showers (unless for health/safety)

• Washing patios, sidewalks, or driveways

✅ Indoor use (drinking, cooking, hygiene) is allowed, but please conserve.

🏡 Private wells are exempt, but conservation is encouraged.

📢 Share with neighbors.