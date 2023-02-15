FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that an early morning equipment failure at the Eversource sub-station off of Stephens Lane caused townwide power outages. At this time power has been restored to most customers. About 80 remain without power. Eversource crews are continuing to work on restoration efforts.
Equipment failure blamed for large power outage early Wednesday morning in Falmouth
February 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee Cesspool Count Unknown After Clerical Error
- Barnstable County Officials Looking to Help Dredge Program
- Healey Highlights Canal Bridges Replacement Need in D.C.
- Transit Authority Hires Firm to Create Zero Emission Plan
- Applications Open for Barnstable Tourism Mini-Grants
- US Inflation Likely Eased Again Last Month If More Gradually
- Judge Affirms Placing Massachusetts Tribal Lands Into Trust
- Yarmouth Seeks Feedback on Open Space, Recreation Plan
- Joint Base Cape Cod Holding Info Session
- Cape Cod Hospital Tower Project on Target for 2025 Completion
- Barnstable County Gives Update on $11 Million in Housing Funds
- Months of Drought Ends for Cape Cod & Islands
- Barnstable Confident Wastewater Plans Meet Potential Title 5 Changes