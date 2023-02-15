You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Equipment failure blamed for large power outage early Wednesday morning in Falmouth

Equipment failure blamed for large power outage early Wednesday morning in Falmouth

February 15, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that an early morning equipment failure at the Eversource sub-station off of Stephens Lane caused townwide power outages. At this time power has been restored to most customers. About 80 remain without power. Eversource crews are continuing to work on restoration efforts.

