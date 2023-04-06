Equipment malfunction caused brief power outage in Provincetown during battery storage system maintenance



PROVINCETOWN – There was a brief power outage Wednesday evening in Provincetown. Cape Wide News checked with Eversource to see what the cause of the outage was and if the new battery storage system had functioned as designed. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon tells CWN that “at approximately 10:30 PM Wednesday, we experienced a brief outage of about one minute while returning the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System into service following the completion of planned maintenance. Our team is looking at the settings on a specific piece of automated equipment on the electric system to determine why it briefly malfunctioned.”