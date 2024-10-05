ERO Boston arrests Brazilian noncitizen with record of drug distribution in Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended an unlawfully present Brazilian noncitizen with a record of possessing to distribute controlled substances in Edgartown. Officers from ERO Boston arrested the 21-year-old Brazilian national Sept. 18 in Oak Bluffs.

“Not only did this Brazilian noncitizen break U.S. immigration laws, but he attempted to distribute drugs on Martha’s Vineyard,” said ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “We will not tolerate such activities to continue in our communities. ERO Boston will continue to persistently arrest and remove egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The Brazilian noncitizen unlawfully entered the United States June 12, 2021, near Imperial Beach, California, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

On August 25, 2021, ERO served the Brazilian noncitizen a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

The Edgartown District Court issued the Brazilian noncitizen a continued without a finding for the offense of possession to distribute Class B controlled substances Aug. 23. The court then sentenced the noncitizen to two years of supervised release.

Officers with ERO Boston arrested the Brazilian national Sept. 18 in Oak Bluffs. He remains in ERO custody.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is a separate entity from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

