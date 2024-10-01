ERO Boston arrests fugitive in Martha’s Vineyard wanted by Brazilian authorities for international drug trafficking

OAK BLUFFS – Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended a fugitive in Martha’s Vineyard who is wanted by Brazilian authorities to serve more than 10 years in prison resulting from a conviction for international drug trafficking crimes. Officers with ERO Boston arrested the 36-year-old Brazilian fugitive Sept. 17 in Oak Bluffs. (Editor’s note: the suspect was not identified by ICE-ERO).

“This fugitive was convicted of international drug crimes in Brazil, and instead of serving his debt to society, he chose to run and hide on Martha’s Vineyard,” said ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Our officers are the best in the world at finding people who don’t want to be found. ERO Boston will continue our mission to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England communities.”

The Brazilian national was lawfully admitted to the United States March 7, 2020, at Orlando, Florida; however, he violated the terms of his legal admission.

A Brazilian court convicted the Brazilian national of international drug trafficking May 10, 2012, and sentenced him to ten years and two months in prison.

Upon receiving information that the Brazilian fugitive was residing within the ERO Boston area of operations, officers with ERO Boston arrested him Sept. 17 in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. The noncitizen remains in ERO custody.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is a separate entity from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

Members of the public with information regarding noncitizen offenders can report crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

