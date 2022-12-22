CAPE COD – Eversource reports that tree crews are out across the state, continuing proactive patrols along our overhead power lines. Here on Berry Ave in West Yarmouth, crews are trimming branches to help reduce the risk of power outages for our customers when the heavy rain and strong winds arrive.
Eversource crews patrolling, trimming trees in advance of storm
December 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
