Eversource crews patrolling, trimming trees in advance of storm

Eversource crews patrolling, trimming trees in advance of storm

December 22, 2022


CAPE COD – Eversource reports that tree crews are out across the state, continuing proactive patrols along our overhead power lines. Here on Berry Ave in West Yarmouth, crews are trimming branches to help reduce the risk of power outages for our customers when the heavy rain and strong winds arrive.

