Eversource Preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa



HYANNIS – With Tropical Storm Elsa’s expected arrival in New England approaching, as well as the possibility for thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, Eversource is letting customers and communities know the energy company is ready to respond. The company has secured additional contract crews in advance of Elsa’s impact later this week, and local tree and line crews and support staff will be positioned across Massachusetts to address any damage or power outages caused by these potential storms. Customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls, and Eversource will continue closely monitoring the forecast and adjusting resources as needed.

“We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly – positioning equipment and crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley. “Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

In addition to the preparation efforts across electric operations, Eversource is also closely monitoring the natural gas delivery system and will have additional crews available to assess and respond to any storm-related impacts to that system as well.

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts and 877-659-6326 in Western Massachusetts. Eversource also recommends customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications, and make sure that all wireless communications devices are fully charged.

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.