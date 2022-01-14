Eversource Ready to Respond to Holiday Weekend Storms – Energy company reminds customers to also prepare



BOSTON, MA – Eversource is closely monitoring two weekend weather systems with potential to cause customer outages and is preparing to respond as high winds are expected along coastal parts of Massachusetts Friday night and Saturday, particularly in the southeastern area of the state, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Another storm is forecasted to bring snow and ice to western parts of the commonwealth, with rain and hazardous wind in Eastern Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday. The energy company is strategically positioning line and tree crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.

“We’ve been carefully monitoring these weather systems for the last few days and we’ll have workers and materials in position across the state ready to respond and will adjust our plans if the forecast changes,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Field Operations in Massachusetts Bill Ritchie. “With heavy, wet snow or ice in some parts of the state and wind gusts over 60 miles per hour possible on Cape Cod, there is the potential for trees and tree limbs to come down onto power lines and electric equipment. We’re fully stocked with extra utility poles, wire, transformers and other equipment and ready to repair any damage this storm may cause.”

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts and 877-659-6326 in Western Massachusetts. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen. Customers should also prepare for any severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit and creating an emergency plan with family members, friends and neighbors. Eversource also offers the following tips on its website to help customers prepare for emergencies: