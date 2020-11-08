Eversource to use helicopter to install equipment in Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans area

WELLFLEET – Beginning Monday November 9th Eversource will be using a helicopter to install OPGW communication wiring along the top of their transmission structures in the Right of Way in (Orleans/Eastham/Wellfleet). Hours of operation for this work will be from 7:00am – 5:00pm Monday through Saturday. Weather permitting this work should be complete by Saturday November 21st. For more information, please contact the Eversource project hotline at 1-800-793-2202.

In addition, Eversource’s contractor has secured the following landing locations:

– Orleans: Trade Winds Gift Shop, 8A Canal Road, Orleans

– Eastham: Michels (our contractor) temporary start up yard, 4780 US-6, Eastham

– Wellfleet: Bocce Italian Grill, 842 US-6, Wellfleet