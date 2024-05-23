BOURNE – A excavator struck a water main in Bourne late Wednesday evening sending water cascading out of the hole. One person was evaluated for a minor injury at the scene on Trowbridge Road near the State Police barracks. Bourne water department workers responded to the scene to shut off the water. They were expected to remain on scene for an extended time making repairs.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Excavator hits water main in Bourne
May 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
