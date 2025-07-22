You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Exterior fire damages house in Eastham

Exterior fire damages house in Eastham

July 22, 2025

EASTHAM – An outside fire danaged a house in Eastham. The call on Drake Circle came in about 7:45 PM Tuesday evening. Some shingles were scorched before the fire was knocked down. Fire crews checked for any further extension inside the home. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 